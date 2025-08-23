The Kremlin is trying to justify the disruption of the meeting between Russian dictator Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky by the alleged illegitimacy of the President of Ukraine. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts point out that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, during an interview with NBC the day before, asked the host how Russia could meet with a person who "pretends to be a leader," implying that Zelensky is an illegitimate head of state. Earlier, he questioned the legitimacy of Ukrainian officials and their right to sign a peace agreement with Russia.

Other Russian officials, including First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Oleksiy Chepa, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Andriy Klimov, and First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense Oleksiy Zhuravlyov, also rejected Zelensky's legitimacy and questioned the legality of any peace agreement that Zelensky would sign - noted in ISW.

They remind that Russian officials have repeatedly denied and undermined the legitimacy of Zelensky's presidency, constantly trying to justify Russia's war against Ukraine, portray Zelensky as a "fake actor in peace negotiations," and deny Russia's constant refusal to participate in negotiations.

"Lavrov's and other Russian officials' statements about Zelensky's illegitimacy also create informational conditions for Russia to reject the legality of any peace agreement it may sign and justify Russia's refusal of such an agreement in the future," analysts summarize.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia is trying to disrupt diplomatic meetings on ending the war. He emphasized that Ukraine is open to productive negotiations, and in case of Russia's refusal of diplomacy, powerful sanctions are needed.

