August 22, 03:16 PM
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
August 22, 11:30 AM
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
August 22, 11:01 AM
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 09:34 AM
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
August 22, 08:26 AM
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
Kremlin justifies disruption of Putin-Zelenskyy meeting with "illegitimacy" of Ukrainian President - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 304 views

ISW analysts indicate that the Kremlin is trying to justify the disruption of the Putin-Zelenskyy meeting by citing the alleged illegitimacy of the Ukrainian President. Russian officials, including Lavrov, question Zelenskyy's right to sign any peace agreements.

Kremlin justifies disruption of Putin-Zelenskyy meeting with "illegitimacy" of Ukrainian President - ISW

The Kremlin is trying to justify the disruption of the meeting between Russian dictator Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky by the alleged illegitimacy of the President of Ukraine. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts point out that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, during an interview with NBC the day before, asked the host how Russia could meet with a person who "pretends to be a leader," implying that Zelensky is an illegitimate head of state. Earlier, he questioned the legitimacy of Ukrainian officials and their right to sign a peace agreement with Russia.

Other Russian officials, including First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Oleksiy Chepa, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Andriy Klimov, and First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense Oleksiy Zhuravlyov, also rejected Zelensky's legitimacy and questioned the legality of any peace agreement that Zelensky would sign

- noted in ISW.

They remind that Russian officials have repeatedly denied and undermined the legitimacy of Zelensky's presidency, constantly trying to justify Russia's war against Ukraine, portray Zelensky as a "fake actor in peace negotiations," and deny Russia's constant refusal to participate in negotiations.

"Lavrov's and other Russian officials' statements about Zelensky's illegitimacy also create informational conditions for Russia to reject the legality of any peace agreement it may sign and justify Russia's refusal of such an agreement in the future," analysts summarize.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia is trying to disrupt diplomatic meetings on ending the war. He emphasized that Ukraine is open to productive negotiations, and in case of Russia's refusal of diplomacy, powerful sanctions are needed.

Ukraine prefers a trilateral meeting, but is ready for a bilateral track - Zelenskyy22.08.25, 16:35 • 5912 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Vladimir Putin
Institute for the Study of War
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine