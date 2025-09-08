Kremlin conceals humanitarian crisis in occupied territories of Ukraine - CPD

Russian media actively cover trips to the temporarily occupied territories (TOT), focusing on the opening of new facilities and meetings with local residents. At the same time, the purpose of the visit is to conceal real problems and the humanitarian crisis in the TOT. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Details

First Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration Sergey Kiriyenko made another visit to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. According to the CPD, Russian propaganda emphasizes the alleged reconstruction of churches, swimming pools, and sports complexes, the awarding of honors, and promises to provide heat and water in winter.

In reality, a severe water crisis continues in the occupied part of Donetsk region, the population is concerned about the prospect of the heating season, and the issue of compensation for destroyed housing remains unresolved.

The CPD emphasized that the widely publicized reconstruction is used by the occupation authorities as a way to profit, while local residents do not receive the promised assistance for years.

So, the main goal of Kiriyenko's visit is to hide the humanitarian catastrophe in the TOT and create a propagandistic illusion of "care from Moscow" for the population - emphasized the CPD.

Recall

The water crisis in occupied Donetsk region worsened: six more large cities were switched to a limited supply regime. The occupiers explain this by an accident on the main water pipeline.

In addition, in the occupied territories of Kherson region, thousands of people remain without electricity due to network overload and a shortage of energy workers.

Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the President