Kremlin announces continuation of prisoner exchange talks with Ukraine - Reuters

The Kremlin stated that talks are ongoing regarding a possible prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

At the same time, the Kremlin refused to provide additional details.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian and Ukrainian sides have repeatedly conducted prisoner exchanges. Both countries have signed and ratified international conventions on the treatment of prisoners, but, unlike Ukraine, which returns Russian prisoners safe and sound, Russia systematically commits violence against Ukrainian prisoners - not only military but also civilian.

Ukrainians returning from Russian captivity are subjected to torture, including physical and psychological, as well as humiliation on national grounds. They are not provided with the necessary level of medical care - also, Ukrainian prisoners are killed by Russians.

The Institute for the Study of War noted that the Russian authorities encourage war crimes against Ukrainian servicemen and civilians.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov announced agreements on the release of 1,200 Ukrainians from Russian captivity.