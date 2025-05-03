Kravchenko: another building of the tax service damaged as a result of enemy shelling of Kharkiv region

As a result of another attack by the Russian occupiers, the premises of the Kupyansk tax inspectorate were damaged. Windows and doors were smashed in the building, and the facade was damaged. This was announced by the head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko on Saturday in social networks, reports UNN.

Details

"As a result of another attack by the Russian occupiers, another building of the State Tax Service in Kharkiv region was damaged. The premises of the Kupyansk State Tax Inspectorate, located in one of the villages of Kupyansk district, were damaged. Windows and doors were smashed in the building, and the facade was damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties among the employees," Kravchenko said.

He also added that work is already underway to eliminate the consequences and promptly restore the inspection.

Recall

In February, 38 people, including a 15-year-old girl, were injured in a ballistic missile strike on the center of Izyum. At that time, administrative buildings housing the tax service, social protection, treasury and other state institutions were also partially destroyed.

Russian troops, as preliminary established, used ударні drones with thermobaric warheads to strike Kharkiv, 51 people, including two children, were injured.

