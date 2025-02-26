krasnodar region of russia was allegedly attacked by drones: sochi airport introduced the “carpet” plan

On the night of February 26, drones allegedly attacked the Krasnodar region of Russia, with explosions heard in Tuapse and Anapa, allegedly damaging 3 houses. The "Carpet" plan was introduced at the Sochi airport. This was reported by the head of the Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratiev, and local Telegram channels, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of the Krasnodar region, the attack allegedly damaged 3 buildings in several municipalities. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

In the Temryuk district, windows were smashed in a private house in Starotytarivska village, and the roof of another house in Strelka village was damaged. A private house was damaged in Tuapse. A fire broke out and was quickly extinguished. In the village of Dzhyhynka near Anapa, the wreckage of a UAV fell near a private house, damaging an outbuilding, - Kondratiev said.

Local telegram channels also report on the attack. The Cheka-OGPU writes that the Krasnodar Territory is being massively attacked by kamikaze drones. Explosions are heard in the sky over Anapa, and air defense is in operation. The "Carpet" plan is introduced at the Sochi airport.

According to Mash, at least 5 explosions occurred in the city of Anapa. Preliminary, air defense is working. According to locals, the explosions began around 00:10 local time.

"Up to 10 loud sounds were heard in the area of Vynohradny, Vityazevo and over Anapa itself. There is no official information on casualties or damage," the statement said.

Sochi airport introduced the "Carpet" plan due to the detection of a UAV in the sky. Aircraft have not been accepted or released since 01:47 local time.

The channels also report that explosions were heard in Tuapse.

Recall

The SBU and the Defense Forces struck at the Novovelychkivska oil pumping station in Russia. The facility serves the Tikhoretsk-Novorossiysk-2 oil pipeline and is involved in supplying the occupation army.