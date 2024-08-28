Krakow plans to start building a subway after 2025

Krakow is preparing to start building a subway after 2025, which will be one of the city's largest infrastructure projects. This was announced by the Deputy Mayor of Krakow Stanisław Mazur, UNN reports with reference to Polish Radio.

The first phase, known as the "central" one, will run from Nowa Huta to Piastowska Street and will be 6 kilometers long, costing 3 billion zlotys.

Subsequently, the second and third phases of the metro will be laid from Piastowska, covering the districts of Swoszowice and Kliny. According to the vice mayor, these three sections together will form the first line of the Krakow metro with a total length of 26 kilometers.

"There is no more serious matter and no more serious challenge than the construction of the metro in the city. We would like all possible decisions, conditions and agreements to be made by the end of 2025. This is the deadline we have set. We would like to see state funding prevail, so that, like in Warsaw, it would be a significant support from the state budget. We also want to fight hard for European funding," said the deputy mayor of Krakow.

The key environmental decision on which the start of investment depends is due in 2025. The total cost of the construction of the first line of the Krakow metro will be PLN 13 billion, with an additional PLN 1.5 billion planned to be spent on the purchase of rolling stock.

