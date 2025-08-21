Kotin leaves post as head of Energoatom

Petro Kotin is leaving the position of acting head of the board of "Energoatom", he will be replaced by Pavlo Kovtoniuk, general director of the Rivne NPP, a competitive selection for the position of permanent head of the board will begin soon, and three new key positions are also being created, the supervisory board of JSC "NAEK "Energoatom" announced on Thursday in a statement published by the company, writes UNN.

The Supervisory Board of JSC "NAEK "Energoatom" approved the application of Petro Kotin, acting head of the company's board, to terminate his powers. (...) In order to ensure continuous and uninterrupted management of Energoatom, Pavlo Kovtoniuk, who is the general director of the Rivne NPP, has been appointed to perform the duties of the head of the board of Energoatom. - the statement says.

In addition, it is noted that it is proposed to create three new key positions: Chief Operating Officer (COO), Vice President for Management and Ethics, and Vice President for Finance and Strategy.

"The Supervisory Board also announces that it will soon begin a competitive selection for the position of permanent Chairman of the Board, as well as for all other current positions on the Board. In connection with this competition and the need to maintain a total of five positions on the Board, the Supervisory Board decided to begin the process of creating new roles on the Board to meet the Company's current needs, implement best practices, and increase transparency," the statement said.

Kotin told when the Westinghouse reactor will start operating at Khmelnytsky NPP