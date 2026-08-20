Koretskyi discussed the budget challenges for 2026–2027 with the leaders of parliamentary factions and groups

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhii Koretskyi, together with Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko and Minister of Economy and Environment Oleksandr Kravchenko, held a meeting with the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada and the leaders of all parliamentary factions and groups. The participants discussed budgetary challenges for 2026–2027 and the fulfillment of the state’s financial obligations, UNN reports.

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As Koretskyi noted, the main priority remains ensuring funding for the needs of Ukraine’s Defense Forces and the timely fulfillment of all critically important expenditures.

Particular attention during the meeting was paid to joint work on government bills, the adoption of which is essential for attracting external financing at a level sufficient to cover existing needs.

"This concerns the state’s defense capability, financial stability, and the uninterrupted provision of critically important social expenditures," Koretskyi emphasized.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to work together to fulfill the commitments necessary to attract international financing and to seek acceptable solutions.

"For my part, I guarantee the full personal involvement of myself and all responsible ministers," the head of government said.

Sense Bank will be sold, and the proceeds from the sale will be directed to the needs of the Defense Forces — Koretskyi