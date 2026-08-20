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Sense Bank will be sold, and the proceeds from the sale will be directed to the needs of the Defense Forces — Koretskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11121 views

The Ministry of Finance was instructed to expedite the transparent and competitive sale of Sense Bank. The proceeds will be directed to the needs of the Defense Forces.

Sense Bank will be sold, and the proceeds from the sale will be directed to the needs of the Defense Forces — Koretskyi

The Ministry of Finance has a clear task to intensify the process of selling Sense Bank. The proceeds from the sale of the bank will go toward financing the needs of the Defense Forces. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said this, reports UNN.

The Ministry of Finance has a clear task to intensify the process of selling Sense Bank. Maximum transparency, competitiveness, and efficiency of this process must be ensured 

- Koretskyi said.

The NBU is terminating the powers of the chair of Sense Bank's supervisory board — Pyshnyi20.08.26, 12:45 • 3024 views

According to him, in parallel, the Ministry of Finance, together with the National Bank, must resolve all the accumulated problems  at this financial institution and ensure transparent and high-quality corporate governance.

The proceeds from the sale of the bank will go toward financing the needs of the Defense Forces 

- Koretskyi concluded.

The NBU will check the entire composition of Sense Bank’s supervisory board following the publication of NABU materials — Pyshnyi20.08.26, 13:09 • 3424 views

We remind you

The day before, the government decided to suspend Mykola Hladyshenko, chairman of the supervisory board of the state-owned Sense Bank. The government also initiated the suspension of the bank's chairman of the board.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineEconomy
National Bank of Ukraine