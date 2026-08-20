The NBU will check the entire composition of Sense Bank’s supervisory board following the publication of NABU materials — Pyshnyi

The National Bank of Ukraine has opened administrative proceedings to assess the collective suitability of the entire composition of Sense Bank’s supervisory board. NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi reported this during a Verkhovna Rada session, UNN reports.

Details

According to Pyshnyi, the decision is related to NABU materials that were published earlier.

The National Bank has opened administrative proceedings to assess the collective suitability of the entire composition of the supervisory board. The published NABU materials provide grounds to believe that Mykola Hladyshenko’s recusal was merely formal, and that he in fact continued to influence the bank’s activities. The supervisory board responded improperly to this situation, which calls into question the members’ ability to ensure proper oversight of the bank’s activities - the NBU governor stated.

Andriy Pyshnyi also added that the National Bank would determine the consequences, which would personally concern the entire composition of the supervisory board and would be addressed to the shareholder for an appropriate response.

We remind you

The NBU is terminating Mykola Hladyshenko’s powers on the supervisory board of Sense Bank.