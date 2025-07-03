Konotop attacked by Russia: mayor reports destruction of infrastructure facility

In Konotop, Sumy region, a city infrastructure object was destroyed as a result of an enemy attack, Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin reported on Thursday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Semenikhin reported on the enemy attack on the city in the morning.

"A city infrastructure object has been destroyed," the mayor of Konotop wrote.

"Preliminarily, no casualties," Semenikhin noted.

Russian attack on Poltava: two dead, 11 wounded reported