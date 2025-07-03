Konotop attacked by Russia: mayor reports destruction of infrastructure facility
Kyiv • UNN
An infrastructure facility in Konotop, Sumy region, was destroyed as a result of an early morning enemy attack. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties.
In Konotop, Sumy region, a city infrastructure object was destroyed as a result of an enemy attack, Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin reported on Thursday on Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
Semenikhin reported on the enemy attack on the city in the morning.
"A city infrastructure object has been destroyed," the mayor of Konotop wrote.
"Preliminarily, no casualties," Semenikhin noted.
