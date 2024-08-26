Drone wreckage fell on Obukhiv highway in Kyiv - Klitschko

Rescuers have received a report that the wreckage of an enemy drone fell on the Obukhiv highway in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district, there is no information about the damage or injuries, the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko said, UNN reports.

Kyiv has come under a massive attack by Russia: air defense destroyed about 15 drones overnight, hit about 15 missiles, no damage