Kyiv has come under a massive attack by Russia: air defense destroyed about 15 drones overnight, hit about 15 missiles, no damage

Russia has carried out a large-scale combined missile and drone strike against Ukraine, particularly Kyiv. The air defense system destroyed about 15 missiles and 15 drones heading for the capital, without causing any damage or casualties, but the enemy attack caused problems with power supply, KCMA reported, according to UNN.

Details

"Another massive, combined missile and drone attack on Ukraine. It began around three in the morning with an attack by numerous attack drones. Up to a dozen of these drones (like the Shahed) were flying towards Kyiv from different directions. But the air defense forces and means destroyed all enemy drones on the outskirts of the city. And at about 5 a.m., the Ukrainian Air Force reported that the enemy had taken 11 Tu-95MS strategic bombers into the sky. The Ukrainian Navy recorded the launch of 4 Kalibr missile carriers, with a total volley of up to 28 missiles. Subsequently, the enemy took to the skies 6 Tu-22m3 strategic bombers, followed by 3 MiG-31Ks with Kinzhal missiles. All this arsenal was complemented by ballistic missile launches from Crimea and the western regions of Russia," the KCMA said.

According to preliminary information, the KCMA said, "the main target of the complex, combined attack of all these numerous cruise, ballistic, aerial ballistic missiles and attack drones was infrastructure." "The cruise missiles came at Kyiv after complex maneuvers, in very dense groups from different directions. During the attack of these cruise missiles, the enemy fired several ballistic missiles in the direction of the capital in a row, including the aerial ballistic "Dagger". The air defense forces and means hit about a dozen missiles. (The type and number will be accurately reported by the Air Force)," KCMA reported.

"Right now, Kyiv is being attacked by attack UAVs from different directions. Since the night before, air defense soldiers have already destroyed a total of about a dozen enemy drones heading for the capital. The air alert in Kyiv has been going on for more than 6 hours," the statement said.

"According to the current situation report, there are no destructions or casualties in Kyiv. However, due to the missile attack, Ukrenergo ordered emergency blackouts. There are problems with power supply in many parts of the capital. Therefore, I issued an order to deploy all the Unbreakable Points in Kyiv. Power engineers are working to return light to the homes of Kyiv residents. Do not panic and stay calm. The situation is under control! We will definitely overcome all the difficulties and the victory will be ours!" said Serhiy Popko, Head of KCMA.

“Points of invincibility” are being deployed in Kyiv amid emergency power outages