Kim Jong Un promised Lavrov "unconditional support" in Russia's war against Ukraine

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un assured Russian chief diplomat Sergei Lavrov that his country is ready to "unconditionally support" all actions taken by Moscow to resolve the "conflict" in Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, citing the North Korean agency KCNA, informs UNN.

Details

According to Kim, the steps taken by the DPRK and Russia in response to "radically changing global geopolitics" will largely contribute to ensuring peace and security around the world.

Kim Jong Un reaffirmed that the DPRK is ready to unconditionally support and encourage all measures taken by the Russian leadership to eliminate the root cause of the Ukrainian crisis. - the agency quotes the North Korean leader.

The publication indicates that Lavrov is on a three-day visit to North Korea, which has provided troops and weapons for Russia's war with Ukraine and promised increased military support.

Recall

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived on an official visit to North Korea. He declared an "invincible brotherhood" between the countries, and the DPRK assured its support for Russia's policy regarding the protection of its territorial integrity.

