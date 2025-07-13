Kim Jong Un promised Lavrov "unconditional support" in Russia's war against Ukraine

$41.820.00
48.980.00
ukenru
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 06:07 PM • 15355 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 41818 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 70042 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 65088 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 71175 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 203970 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 203059 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 163524 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 107622 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 85734 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1m/s
70%
751mm
Popular news
Used a pseudonym: Finnish president secretly participated in a triathlon competitionJuly 12, 04:19 PM • 10175 views
An explosion occurred in DniproJuly 12, 04:47 PM • 31611 views
Johnny Depp to play Jack Sparrow again in "Pirates of the Caribbean"? Media revealed detailsJuly 12, 05:46 PM • 2534 views
Like an apocalypse: bad weather knocked down trees in Kharkiv, and lightning, probably, struck a substationJuly 12, 05:57 PM • 4792 views
Bad weather in Kharkiv region: there is a dead person and injured, several settlements are without power, in the regional center cars are "floating" through the streetsJuly 12, 06:33 PM • 3628 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 203970 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 203059 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 187747 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 209519 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 240541 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Lviv
Lutsk
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 65085 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 62137 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 66440 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault caseJuly 11, 12:06 PM • 105229 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 122468 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
ChatGPT
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-101

Kim Jong Un promised Lavrov "unconditional support" in Russia's war against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un assured Russia's top diplomat Sergei Lavrov of unconditional support for all of Moscow's actions regarding the "conflict" in Ukraine. Lavrov is on a three-day visit to the DPRK, which has provided troops and weapons for Russia's war against Ukraine.

Kim Jong Un promised Lavrov "unconditional support" in Russia's war against Ukraine

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un assured Russian chief diplomat Sergei Lavrov that his country is ready to "unconditionally support" all actions taken by Moscow to resolve the "conflict" in Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, citing the North Korean agency KCNA, informs UNN.

Details

According to Kim, the steps taken by the DPRK and Russia in response to "radically changing global geopolitics" will largely contribute to ensuring peace and security around the world.

Kim Jong Un reaffirmed that the DPRK is ready to unconditionally support and encourage all measures taken by the Russian leadership to eliminate the root cause of the Ukrainian crisis.

- the agency quotes the North Korean leader.

The publication indicates that Lavrov is on a three-day visit to North Korea, which has provided troops and weapons for Russia's war with Ukraine and promised increased military support.

Recall

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived on an official visit to North Korea. He declared an "invincible brotherhood" between the countries, and the DPRK assured its support for Russia's policy regarding the protection of its territorial integrity.

North Korea showed footage of Kim Jong Un saying goodbye to soldiers who died in the war against Ukraine30.06.25, 21:52 • 2005 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Kim Jong Un
North Korea
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9