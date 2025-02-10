Killed a neighbor's pet and hid it in the bushes: proceedings over dog murder opened in Lviv region

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 33514 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 33514 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 74821 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 74821 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 98577 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 98577 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 112753 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 112753 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 92063 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 92063 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122189 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102008 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113179 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116811 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116811 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156814 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
February 28, 05:35 AM • 101381 views

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101381 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
February 28, 05:48 AM • 79457 views

February 28, 05:48 AM • 79457 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM • 50659 views

February 28, 07:13 AM • 50659 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 102716 views

09:03 AM • 102716 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 79081 views

09:59 AM • 79081 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 112753 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122189 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156814 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147218 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 179425 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 79081 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102716 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135584 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 137442 views

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137442 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 165520 views

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165520 views
Killed a neighbor's pet and hid it in the bushes: proceedings over dog murder opened in Lviv region

Killed a neighbor's pet and hid it in the bushes: proceedings over dog murder opened in Lviv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21163 views

A 35-year-old resident of Lviv district killed his fellow villager's dog with a stick and hid the body in the bushes. The offender faces a fine of up to 3,000 tax-free minimums or imprisonment for up to 3 years.

A 35-year-old man in Lviv region is suspected of killing his fellow villager's dog with a stick and hiding the body in the bushes. Police opened a criminal investigation under the article on cruelty to animals, the regional police department reported, UNN reports.

Details

On February 9, at about 13:00, a 41-year-old resident of a village in Lviv district reported to the police that his dog had been killed by unknown persons.

The police identified the offender involved in the crime. Reportedly, it was a 35-year-old fellow villager of the applicant. According to the investigation, on the evening of February 8, the suspect struck the dog's head with a stick, causing its death. To conceal the crime, the man took the animal's body away from his own property and hid it in the bushes.

Criminal proceedings were opened under Part 1 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (cruelty to animals).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of a fine of one thousand to three thousand tax-free minimum incomes, or arrest for up to six months, or restraint of liberty for up to three years.

A pre-trial investigation is underway, and law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

In Kyiv, a man brutally abused a dog: the animal has already been seized, proceedings have been opened26.12.24, 19:50 • 27419 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv

Contact us about advertising