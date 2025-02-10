Killed a neighbor's pet and hid it in the bushes: proceedings over dog murder opened in Lviv region

A 35-year-old man in Lviv region is suspected of killing his fellow villager's dog with a stick and hiding the body in the bushes. Police opened a criminal investigation under the article on cruelty to animals, the regional police department reported, UNN reports.

Details

On February 9, at about 13:00, a 41-year-old resident of a village in Lviv district reported to the police that his dog had been killed by unknown persons.

The police identified the offender involved in the crime. Reportedly, it was a 35-year-old fellow villager of the applicant. According to the investigation, on the evening of February 8, the suspect struck the dog's head with a stick, causing its death. To conceal the crime, the man took the animal's body away from his own property and hid it in the bushes.

Criminal proceedings were opened under Part 1 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (cruelty to animals).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of a fine of one thousand to three thousand tax-free minimum incomes, or arrest for up to six months, or restraint of liberty for up to three years.

A pre-trial investigation is underway, and law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

In Kyiv, a man brutally abused a dog: the animal has already been seized, proceedings have been opened