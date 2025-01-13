Khortytsia military unit spokesman on situation in Pokrovsk: no encirclement is in question

The Russians are trying to surround Pokrovsk in order to capture the city in the future, but there is no question of encirclement or coverage at the moment. This was stated by Viktor Tregubov, a spokesman for the Khortytsia unit, during a telethon on Monday, UNN reports.

There are very systematic, very constant attacks. There are constant battles in the settlements south of the city, but you have to understand that you can't even define any kind of stability there, or say: "this part is occupied by the enemy, this part is occupied by us." The situation is really dynamic from hour to hour. The lines are constantly changing there - Tregubov said.

He noted that one of the main goals of the Russian Federation is to surround Pokrovsk.

"They will try to do so. Of course, it's a long way off, because they are supporting Pokrovsk from the south. And we are not talking about any kind of encirclement or coverage right now, but this is what their plan looks like. The plan of the Ukrainian Armed Forces looks like it is to prevent the Russians from doing this," Tregubov added.

Recall

Russian troops are making attempts to gain a foothold in villages near the city of Pokrovsk in order to take the city at least partially under their control.