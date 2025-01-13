Khortytsia military unit spokesman on situation in Pokrovsk: no encirclement is in question

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 127350 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 115968 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124012 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 125303 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 156359 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108065 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 153322 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104151 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113743 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117081 views

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 106607 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 33838 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 114975 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 112907 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 32775 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 127318 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 156330 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 153303 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182353 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 171801 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 112918 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 114987 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 137869 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 129948 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147562 views
Khortytsia military unit spokesman on situation in Pokrovsk: no encirclement is in question

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26431 views

The occupants are conducting systematic attacks south of Pokrovsk to encircle the city. According to the spokesperson for the Khortytsia unit, the situation is dynamic, the front lines are constantly changing.

The Russians are trying to surround Pokrovsk in order to capture the city in the future, but there is no question of encirclement or coverage at the moment. This was stated by Viktor Tregubov, a spokesman for the Khortytsia unit, during a telethon on Monday, UNN reports.

There are very systematic, very constant attacks. There are constant battles in the settlements south of the city, but you have to understand that you can't even define any kind of stability there, or say: "this part is occupied by the enemy, this part is occupied by us." The situation is really dynamic from hour to hour. The lines are constantly changing there 

- Tregubov said.

He noted that one of the main goals of the Russian Federation is to surround Pokrovsk.

"They will try to do so. Of course, it's a long way off, because they are supporting Pokrovsk from the south. And we are not talking about any kind of encirclement or coverage right now, but this is what their plan looks like. The plan of the Ukrainian Armed Forces looks like it is to prevent the Russians from doing this," Tregubov added.

Recall

Russian troops are making attempts to gain a foothold in villages near the city of Pokrovsk in order to take the city at least partially under their control.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

