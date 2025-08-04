Khmelnytskyi region was attacked by Russia at night, in the morning, and during the day: there is damage, no casualties
Khmelnytskyi region suffered another enemy attack with missiles and drones. Two UAVs were destroyed, one was lost, there were no casualties, and part of the road surface was damaged.
Khmelnytskyi region today suffered several attacks by Russian troops with missiles and drones - at night, in the morning and in the afternoon, there were no casualties, part of the road was damaged, Serhiy Tiurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi OVA, reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Today, at night, in the morning and in the afternoon, the region was again under another enemy attack with missiles and drones. Air defense forces destroyed two enemy UAVs, and one UAV was also lost. There are no casualties or deaths. As a result of the attacks, part of the roadbed was damaged.
According to him, the relevant services are already on site and have started restoration work.
