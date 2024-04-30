Kherson suffered another Russian attack in the morning

Kherson's Korabelny district came under fire from Russian troops this morning, damaging a private house, but no one was injured, said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA, on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"In the morning, the Korabelny district of Kherson came under Russian fire. The occupiers hit a private house," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the summer kitchen was severely damaged as a result of the "arrival", and the windows and doors in the house were damaged.

"No one was injured in the shelling," added the RMA head.

