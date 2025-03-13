Kherson is under fire from enemy troops
Kyiv • UNN
Kherson is under fire again. Local authorities urge residents to remain calm, stay in shelters and follow safety rules.
Kherson has once again come under intense fire from russian troops. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, reports UNN.
Details
Local authorities are informing about shelling that poses a threat to the lives of civilians.
Citizens are urged not to go outside without urgent need, avoid approaching windows and follow safety rules.
It is worth keeping calm and trusting only official sources of information.
Remind
The Air Force reported on the detection of enemy threats in this area.
