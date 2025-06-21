Kherson attacked by enemy at night: there is a victim

Kherson was struck by Russian troops overnight, one person is known to have been injured, said Kherson RMA head Oleksandr Prokudin on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.



Details

"Last night, the Russian army shelled the Central District of Kherson," Prokudin wrote.

According to the head of the RMA, multi-story buildings were damaged as a result of the "arrivals." Balconies, walls, roofs, and broken windows were destroyed in the homes.

"Shells hit, in particular, several apartments. An 85-year-old woman was in one of them. She was taken to the hospital in a condition of moderate severity," Prokudin said.

According to him, the woman was diagnosed with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion, and a leg wound.

Addendum

According to Prokudin, 7 people in the region were injured due to Russian aggression yesterday. 20 settlements, including Kherson, were subjected to enemy drone terror, artillery shelling, and air strikes.

Russian military hit social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, including damaging 2 multi-story buildings and 14 private houses. The occupiers also destroyed outbuildings, a garage, and private cars.