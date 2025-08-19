$41.260.08
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 7824 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
07:29 AM • 41825 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
05:19 AM • 41153 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 58001 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 77590 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 57802 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 41963 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 43887 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 118008 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
"Khartia" has a new brigade commander: who leads the 13th National Guard Brigade

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Daniel "Kuba" Kitone has been appointed as the new brigade commander of the 13th National Guard Brigade "Khartia", replacing Ihor Obolensky. He promises to uphold combat traditions and care for the personnel.

"Khartia" has a new brigade commander: who leads the 13th National Guard Brigade

The 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartia" has a new commander – Daniel "Kuba" Kitone, who previously commanded one of the unit's battalions. This was reported by the brigade's press service on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

At the ceremony, the combat flag was handed over to the new commander by Maksym "Altair" Holubok, currently the chief of staff and first deputy commander of the "Khartia" corps. In his first speech, Daniel Kitone emphasized the responsibility that falls on his shoulders.

"I am aware of the responsibility placed upon me. I promise to be faithful to my oath, preserve combat traditions, take care of the personnel, and multiply the glory of our unit," the new commander emphasized.

Addition

Previously, the brigade was led by Ihor "Kornet" Obolensky, who has been heading the 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartia" since April 2025. The transfer of command symbolizes the strengthening of the unit's structure and the continuation of combat traditions established by previous commanders.

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters09.06.25, 11:00 • 261793 views

Stepan Haftko

War
Telegram
National Guard of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine