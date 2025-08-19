"Khartia" has a new brigade commander: who leads the 13th National Guard Brigade

The 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartia" has a new commander – Daniel "Kuba" Kitone, who previously commanded one of the unit's battalions. This was reported by the brigade's press service on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

At the ceremony, the combat flag was handed over to the new commander by Maksym "Altair" Holubok, currently the chief of staff and first deputy commander of the "Khartia" corps. In his first speech, Daniel Kitone emphasized the responsibility that falls on his shoulders.

"I am aware of the responsibility placed upon me. I promise to be faithful to my oath, preserve combat traditions, take care of the personnel, and multiply the glory of our unit," the new commander emphasized.

Addition

Previously, the brigade was led by Ihor "Kornet" Obolensky, who has been heading the 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartia" since April 2025. The transfer of command symbolizes the strengthening of the unit's structure and the continuation of combat traditions established by previous commanders.

