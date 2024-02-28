Kharkiv University official passes intelligence on city defense to Russians - SBU

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 35620 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 134998 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 82565 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 303378 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 253381 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 197752 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 234887 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252416 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158527 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372319 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2m/s
48%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 97373 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 121337 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 88778 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 81809 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 63048 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 65170 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 135064 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 303463 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 222564 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 253444 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 24010 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 31755 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 31476 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 83301 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 90236 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Kharkiv University official passes intelligence on city defense to Russians - SBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27361 views

The Security Service of Ukraine detained an employee of Kharkiv University who was passing intelligence information to the Russians about the city's defense, including the location of Ukrainian air defense systems, fortifications, and troop movements.

Kharkiv University official passes intelligence on city defense to Russians - SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained an official of Kharkiv University who helped Russians look for weaknesses in the city's defense. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports.

According to the investigation, the detainee was an engineer at one of the region's technical universities who helped the occupiers obtain intelligence on Kharkiv's defense,

- the statement said.

Details

The attacker was conducting additional reconnaissance of the frontline area of Balakliya district at night, where she tried to identify and photograph possible locations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The aggressor's special attention was focused on the locations of air defense systems, fortifications, checkpoints and armored vehicles of Ukrainian troops. The enemy was also interested in the routes of movement of Ukrainian weapons in the direction of Kupyansk.

To collect intelligence, the Russian agent drove around the frontline territory of the region in her own car and secretly took pictures of the locations of the Defense Forces. She sent the information she received via messenger to a "liaison" of the Russian special services. He turned out to be a Russian, a militant of the occupation groups of the Southern Military District of the aggressor country, who is fighting near Kupyansk.

In addition, the offender "leaked" information to the administrator of the Russian Telegram channel, which was created in December 2022 to collect intelligence on the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The invaders needed the information to plan and prepare combat and sabotage and reconnaissance operations in the region.

She came to the attention of the Russian special services as an ideological supporter of racism, who in conversations with her friends praised the Kremlin and justified missile strikes against Ukraine,

- the SBU said.

SBU investigators have served the suspect a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the sending, movement of weapons, armaments and ammunition to Ukraine, movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine).

The issue of additional qualification of the criminal actions of the defendant on the facts of high treason and justification of armed aggression of the Russian Federation is being decided. She faces life imprisonment.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine detained an informant who was collecting intelligence information about the location of Ukrainian troops and equipment for her son, a "dnr" militant.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Balakliia
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Telegram
Ukraine
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02