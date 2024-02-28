Kharkiv University official passes intelligence on city defense to Russians - SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained an official of Kharkiv University who helped Russians look for weaknesses in the city's defense. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports.

According to the investigation, the detainee was an engineer at one of the region's technical universities who helped the occupiers obtain intelligence on Kharkiv's defense, - the statement said.

Details

The attacker was conducting additional reconnaissance of the frontline area of Balakliya district at night, where she tried to identify and photograph possible locations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The aggressor's special attention was focused on the locations of air defense systems, fortifications, checkpoints and armored vehicles of Ukrainian troops. The enemy was also interested in the routes of movement of Ukrainian weapons in the direction of Kupyansk.

To collect intelligence, the Russian agent drove around the frontline territory of the region in her own car and secretly took pictures of the locations of the Defense Forces. She sent the information she received via messenger to a "liaison" of the Russian special services. He turned out to be a Russian, a militant of the occupation groups of the Southern Military District of the aggressor country, who is fighting near Kupyansk.

In addition, the offender "leaked" information to the administrator of the Russian Telegram channel, which was created in December 2022 to collect intelligence on the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The invaders needed the information to plan and prepare combat and sabotage and reconnaissance operations in the region.

She came to the attention of the Russian special services as an ideological supporter of racism, who in conversations with her friends praised the Kremlin and justified missile strikes against Ukraine, - the SBU said.

SBU investigators have served the suspect a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the sending, movement of weapons, armaments and ammunition to Ukraine, movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine).

The issue of additional qualification of the criminal actions of the defendant on the facts of high treason and justification of armed aggression of the Russian Federation is being decided. She faces life imprisonment.

Recall

