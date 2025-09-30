Kharkiv under massive attack: six explosions heard in Kholodnohirskyi district – mayor

In the evening, around 6:00 PM, the Russian army launched a series of strikes on Kharkiv. According to Mayor Ihor Terekhov, all six hits landed precisely in the Kholodnohirskyi district of the city. The mayor announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to preliminary information, all six strikes launched by the enemy since six in the evening hit the Kholodnohirskyi district of the city. Information regarding casualties and destruction is being clarified. – Terekhov stated.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, clarified that a fire broke out at the scene as a result of the shelling. There is currently no information about casualties, and data on the extent of the destruction is being clarified.

Rescuers and other emergency services are working at the scene of the incident.

Recall

On September 30, explosions were heard in Kharkiv, the city is under drone attack. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.