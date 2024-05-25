Kharkiv suffered a hostile attack by KABs - mayor

In Kharkiv, two enemy UAVs, according to preliminary data, struck the area of Northern Saltovka, the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, said on Saturday, UNN reports.

Two UAVs hit Northern Saltovka beforehand. We are updating the information - Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, confirmed the hostile attacks.

"The occupiers are striking. Stay in shelters!" wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

Kharkiv and neighboring regions are on air alert.

