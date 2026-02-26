Kharkiv suffered a combined air attack: residential buildings and infrastructure damaged

On the night of Thursday, February 26, the enemy launched a combined air attack on Kharkiv. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, "drones and missiles are flying towards the city."

The first two explosions occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts - Terekhov said.

Later, he clarified that as a result of two ballistic missiles and a group of Shahed-type UAVs hitting the Kyivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the city, apartment buildings, the private sector, contact network wires were damaged, and a gas pipeline was cut.

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that as a result of the enemy attack in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, window glazing in a private house was damaged. No information about casualties has been received yet.

Recall

On the morning of February 23, Kharkiv was shelled in the Kholodnohirskyi and Osnovianskyi districts. A 55-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were injured.

