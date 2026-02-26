Kharkiv suffered a combined air attack: residential buildings and infrastructure damaged

$43.260.03
50.970.04
ukenru
February 25, 07:42 PM • 8794 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 16229 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 17620 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 16680 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 15786 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 14635 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 27308 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 18334 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 17656 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 34376 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
3.2m/s
82%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
SAP and NABU exposed a new scheme of embezzlement of state funds in the Ministry of JusticeFebruary 25, 06:00 PM • 7114 views
Negotiations on the war in Ukraine proved more difficult than expected in the US - VanceFebruary 25, 06:05 PM • 4952 views
Ukraine withdrew from a number of CIS agreements, including the integrated air defense systemFebruary 25, 06:56 PM • 12620 views
Orban intensifies anti-Ukrainian rhetoric ahead of elections and blocks EU aid to Kyiv09:05 PM • 4550 views
Russia's oil and gas revenues in the budget will decrease to less than 20% in 2026 - Foreign Intelligence Service09:27 PM • 4602 views
Publications
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 27314 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 34382 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 55508 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 65037 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 83075 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Rustem Umerov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Geneva
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 24006 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 27771 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 30835 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 33698 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 41794 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
The New York Times

Kharkiv suffered a combined air attack: residential buildings and infrastructure damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

On the night of February 26, Kharkiv was attacked by drones and missiles. Hits in the Kyivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts damaged buildings and infrastructure.

Kharkiv suffered a combined air attack: residential buildings and infrastructure damaged

On the night of Thursday, February 26, the enemy launched a combined air attack on Kharkiv. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, "drones and missiles are flying towards the city."

The first two explosions occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts

- Terekhov said.

Later, he clarified that as a result of two ballistic missiles and a group of Shahed-type UAVs hitting the Kyivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the city, apartment buildings, the private sector, contact network wires were damaged, and a gas pipeline was cut.

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that as a result of the enemy attack in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, window glazing in a private house was damaged. No information about casualties has been received yet.

Recall

On the morning of February 23, Kharkiv was shelled in the Kholodnohirskyi and Osnovianskyi districts. A 55-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were injured.

FPV drone on fiber optic cable recorded for the first time in Kharkiv25.02.26, 22:52 • 4134 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov