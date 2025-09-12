The institute, which once had a connection to atomic bombs, is now completely safe, stated Director General Mykola Shulha. As of 2025, the institute operates normally. No emergencies have been recorded, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the National Science Center "Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology."

Details

The institution recalled an article in The New York Times dated September 9, 2025, which discusses possible attacks on Ukrainian nuclear facilities.

One such facility is located on the territory of the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology - the agency writes.

The official statement emphasizes:

the institute operates normally;

no emergencies have been recorded - none;

Please remain calm. All facilities are operating normally.

It is emphasized that the probability of a large-scale nuclear accident is excluded at this facility.

The institution also recalled that the former director general of the institute, Mykola Shulha, made similar statements several years ago after the shelling on March 6, 2022.

Reference - text by the director of "KhIPT", 2022

"The facility is absolutely safe in terms of physical operation. Currently, 37 fuel assemblies are loaded. This is the same fuel as at nuclear power plants. It is impossible to make nuclear weapons from these fuel assemblies. The fakes that have recently appeared in the press, claiming that our institute is conducting work on creating nuclear weapons, are absolutely untrue. What is being done at the institute is under full control of the IAEA. They visit here several times a year, and there are no remarks. Several shells from the Russian side hit the territory of the NSC "KhIPT". Thank God, the main part of the facility remained intact. But what is happening around the institute is significant destruction. Including the death of people," Mykola Shulha explained in March 2022.

Recall

The New York Times published information in its article that the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology, which helped develop the first Soviet atomic bombs, "still stores extremely dangerous materials, such as uranium enriched much more radioactively than the fuel used at a nuclear power plant."