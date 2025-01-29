ukenru
Kharkiv detains couple who spied for Russia under the guise of romantic walks

Kharkiv detains couple who spied for Russia under the guise of romantic walks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30959 views

In Kharkiv, a couple was detained who were photographing locations of the military and SBU officers for Russian special services. The woman was also involved in drug distribution through “bookmarks”.

In Kharkiv, two citizens were exposed who, under the guise of romantic walks , recorded the locations of Ukrainian defenders and SBU officers and passed this information to Russian special services.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General , UNN writes.

Details

Under the procedural supervision of Novobavarskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv city, two citizens were served a notice of suspicion of unauthorized dissemination of information about the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Part 3 Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). One of them is additionally charged with illegal acquisition, storage of narcotic drugs in a large amount, committed repeatedly with and without the purpose of sale (Part 2 Art. 307, Part 1 Art. 309 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- , the statement said.

As you know, in December 2024, a couple from Kharkiv, who had previously been convicted of property crimes, had a constant connection with a representative of the Russian Federation on Telegram. In particular, for a reward, they recorded the deployment of the Ukrainian military and the places of residence of SBU officers.

Image

Under the guise of romantic walks around the city, the man and the girl were secretly taking photos and videos of objects and sending the materials to a representative of the Russian Federation. In addition, it was also established that the suspect was placing “bookmarks” with methadone drugs in Kharkiv. She took photos of the “caches” and passed the information on to her clients. 

Image

The suspects were taken into custody without the right to be released on bail. Addendum According to the SBU internal security and military counterintelligence, the enemy's accomplices were a 38-year-old local unemployed man and his 24-year-old female partner.

SBU officers documented the crimes of both informants and detained them in a rented apartment they were renting for secrecy.

Image

During the searches, cell phones with evidence of work for the enemy were seized from the detainees. The defendants face up to 12 years in prison.

Recall 

Law enforcement officers served suspicion notices to seven people who set fire to relay cabinets in different regions of Ukraine. The suspects agreed to offers in Telegram and were supposed to receive money for completing the tasks.   

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarCrimes and emergencies
Contact us about advertising