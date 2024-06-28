Kharkiv and the region under attack by the occupiers - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops continue shelling Kharkiv and the surrounding areas, posing a serious threat to the safety of residents.
Russian troops continue shelling, Kharkiv and the region may be under attack, warned the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov on Friday, UNN reports.
Details
"Residents of Kharkiv and the district: be careful! The occupiers are striking," Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.
The Ukrainian Air Force had previously warned about the enemy launching guided aerial bombs in Kharkiv region.
