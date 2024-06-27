$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

The enemy used FAB-500 with a planning and correction module for the first time in Kharkiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21524 views

Russian troops used a powerful FAB-500 bomb with a planning and correction module for the first time in Kharkiv, resulting in 4 people being injured and 2 suffering acute stress reactions, the head of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office said.

The enemy used FAB-500 with a planning and correction module for the first time in Kharkiv

The occupiers used FAB-500 with a planning and correction module for the first time in Kharkiv. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Oleksandr Filchakov, to Suspilne Kharkiv, UNN reports.

The newspaper notes that the FAB-500 is twice as powerful as the previously used KAB and FAB-250, which are used daily to bomb Kharkiv.

According to him, the two bombs were launched from a Su-34 aircraft from Mayskoye in the Belgorod region, 65 kilometers from the launch site to the place of impact.

Recall

As a result of the attack of Russian troops on Kharkiv , 4 people were injured, 2 people suffered acute stress reactions.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

