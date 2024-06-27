The enemy used FAB-500 with a planning and correction module for the first time in Kharkiv

The occupiers used FAB-500 with a planning and correction module for the first time in Kharkiv. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Oleksandr Filchakov, to Suspilne Kharkiv, UNN reports.

The newspaper notes that the FAB-500 is twice as powerful as the previously used KAB and FAB-250, which are used daily to bomb Kharkiv.

According to him, the two bombs were launched from a Su-34 aircraft from Mayskoye in the Belgorod region, 65 kilometers from the launch site to the place of impact.

Recall

As a result of the attack of Russian troops on Kharkiv , 4 people were injured, 2 people suffered acute stress reactions.