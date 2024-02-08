KGB exerts pressure on Ukrainians in Belarus

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 68369 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117506 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122444 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164437 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165065 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267310 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176802 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166830 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148601 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237474 views

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100212 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 62960 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 34633 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 31299 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 44601 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267310 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237474 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222815 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248274 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234451 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117506 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100297 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100736 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117239 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117884 views
KGB exerts pressure on Ukrainians in Belarus

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 115549 views

The KGB in Belarus has increased pressure on Ukrainians, often interrogating and searching them in an attempt to find informants to cooperate against Ukraine.

In Belarus, the local KGB conducts filtering actions against Ukrainians. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports .

Details

In particular, over the past month, there have been more cases of Ukrainians being summoned for questioning and searches of our fellow citizens.

The Belarusian special services are looking for informants among Ukrainians and plan to engage them in cooperation.

the statement reads

It is emphasized that such actions once again indicate the complicity of the Minsk regime in this war against Ukraine.

Belarus and Russia want to unite the lists of "extremists" and "extremist resources"06.02.24, 17:39 • 22225 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
ukraineUkraine

