KGB exerts pressure on Ukrainians in Belarus

In Belarus, the local KGB conducts filtering actions against Ukrainians. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports .

Details

In particular, over the past month, there have been more cases of Ukrainians being summoned for questioning and searches of our fellow citizens.

The Belarusian special services are looking for informants among Ukrainians and plan to engage them in cooperation. the statement reads

It is emphasized that such actions once again indicate the complicity of the Minsk regime in this war against Ukraine.

Belarus and Russia want to unite the lists of "extremists" and "extremist resources"