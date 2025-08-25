Kellogg: "I hope that by the next Independence Day, Ukraine will be peaceful"

Kit Kellogg, US Special Representative, expressed hope that Ukraine could celebrate Independence Day in peace as early as next year. He emphasized that a complex process of achieving security guarantees and peace is underway, which, according to him, is much more difficult than the war itself. He stated this during a prayer breakfast, as reported by UNN.

US Special Representative Kit Kellogg stated that he hopes to see Ukraine celebrating Independence Day under a peaceful sky as early as next year.

According to him, work on the peace process is currently underway:

We are working very hard. We hope to reach a situation where security guarantees can be achieved in the near future. This work is still ongoing.

He also emphasized the importance of Ukrainian military capabilities and political and diplomatic opportunities, and stressed that the current war is the largest in Europe since World War II:

In fact, the number of killed and wounded is now greater than we had during World War II

I very much hope that the next Independence Day will be a celebration, and it will be a celebration when Ukraine is free and peaceful