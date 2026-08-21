Keith Kellogg arrived in Ukraine on a visit and visited the Odesa port

Former U.S. presidential special envoy Keith Kellogg arrived in Ukraine for a visit and visited the Odesa Commercial Sea Port, reports UNN.

Details

First Deputy Minister Serhii Derkach, together with a U.S. delegation led by Keith Kellogg, former Special Representative of U.S. President Donald Trump for Ukraine, visited the Odesa Sea Port.

The delegation examined the aftermath of Russian attacks on port infrastructure. During the meeting, they discussed shipping safety, the operation of the Ukrainian maritime corridor, and the resilience of export logistics.

"It is important for us that our American partners can see firsthand the conditions in which Ukrainian ports operate. Despite systematic Russian attacks, we continue to ensure the operation of the maritime corridor. Our task is to work with our partners to strengthen the protection of ports, maintain safe shipping, and ensure the resilience of Ukrainian logistics," Derkach said.

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In addition

A separate part of the meeting focused on investment and the participation of American businesses in Ukraine's reconstruction. They discussed specific public-private partnership projects in ports, road and railway infrastructure, as well as the opportunities offered by the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund to attract investment in transport and logistics.