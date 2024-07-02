Kazakh journalist Aidos Sadykov, who was assassinated in Kyiv, dies
Kyiv • UNN
Kazakhstani journalist Aidos Sadykov, who was assassinated in Kyiv on June 18, died in hospital after 13 days of fighting for his life.
Kazakhstani journalist Aidos Sadykov, who was assassinated in Kyiv on June 18, died in hospital last night. This was reported on the Facebook page of his wife Natalia, reports UNN.
Details
Aidos Sadykov left us today at 3:00 Kyiv time. My beloved husband, father of our three children, a great son of the Kazakh people. Aidos gave his life for Kazakhstan and was martyred by killers. For thirteen days, Aidos fought for his life in intensive care, but a miracle did not happen. His death is on Tokayev's conscience," Aidos' wife wrote.
Recall
On June 18, an unknown person shot Aidos Sadykov in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. According to the National Police, an unknown person approached the car parked on V. Yarmola Street, in which Sadykov and his wife were staying, and shot the man, after which he fled. The woman was not injured.
The journalist's wife stated that Kazakh President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev was involved in the attempted assassination of Aidos.
On June 21, it became known that the police had found the alleged perpetrators of the attempted murder of Kazakh journalist Aidos Sadykov. They were two citizens of Kazakhstan - 33-year-old Meyram Karatayev and 36-year-old Altai Zhakanbayev. They were put on the international wanted list.
On June 22, 36-year-old Altai Zhakanbayev, who is suspected of an attempted assassination of an opposition Kazakh journalist, surrendered to the law enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan.
