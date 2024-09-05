Kazakh citizens urged to leave Ukraine due to rising tensions

Citizens of Kazakhstan were advised to leave the territory of Ukraine. At the same time, people are asked not to ignore the air alert and follow the recommendations of the authorities, UNN reports with reference to the Kazakh embassy.

"Due to the growing tension and for security reasons, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Ukraine recommends that citizens of Kazakhstan consider leaving the territory of Ukraine," the statement said.

The embassy noted that to travel from Ukraine to Kazakhstan, citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan can use land routes: via Poland or Moldova, and then commercial air services.

When traveling through Poland, Kazakh citizens need to have a Schengen visa. No visa is required to enter Moldova.

At the same time, the Embassy urges all citizens not to ignore the air raid alert and immediately take shelter, take personal safety measures and follow the recommendations of the official authorities.

Contact numbers of the Consular Section of the Embassy: +38(044) 4831596, +38(044) 4891031.

Hotline for citizens of Kazakhstan (in case of emergency): +380673470408.

Context

In recent weeks, Russia has been attacking peaceful cities in Ukraine with particular brutality.

As reported by UNN, 66 people, including 10 children, were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Lviv on September 4. A day of mourning was declared in the city.

In addition, the enemy recently attacked an educational institution in Poltava, killing at least 55 people and injuring 328.