Kazakh citizens urged to leave Ukraine due to rising tensions

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117720 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120255 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196017 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152298 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152197 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142634 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197136 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112392 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185989 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105065 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 86085 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 62014 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN
March 1, 02:54 AM • 40318 views

March 1, 02:54 AM • 40318 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
03:40 AM • 69515 views

03:40 AM • 69515 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
04:00 AM • 46705 views

04:00 AM • 46705 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196019 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 196019 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197138 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197138 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185989 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212829 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 201009 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201009 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM • 3136 views

08:56 AM • 3136 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 149296 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149296 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148578 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152695 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 143637 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143637 views
Kazakh citizens urged to leave Ukraine due to rising tensions

Kazakh citizens urged to leave Ukraine due to rising tensions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16805 views

Due to rising tensions, the Embassy of Kazakhstan recommends that its citizens leave Ukraine. Instructions for departure and emergency contact numbers are provided.

Citizens of Kazakhstan were advised to leave the territory of Ukraine. At the same time, people are asked not to ignore the air alert and follow the recommendations of the authorities, UNN reports with reference to the Kazakh embassy.

"Due to the growing tension and for security reasons, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Ukraine recommends that citizens of Kazakhstan consider leaving the territory of Ukraine," the statement said.

The embassy noted that to travel from Ukraine to Kazakhstan, citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan can use land routes: via Poland or Moldova, and then commercial air services.

When traveling through Poland, Kazakh citizens need to have a Schengen visa. No visa is required to enter Moldova.

At the same time, the Embassy urges all citizens not to ignore the air raid alert and immediately take shelter, take personal safety measures and follow the recommendations of the official authorities.

Contact numbers of the Consular Section of the Embassy: +38(044) 4831596, +38(044) 4891031.

Hotline for citizens of Kazakhstan (in case of emergency): +380673470408.

Context

In recent weeks, Russia has been attacking peaceful cities in Ukraine with particular brutality. 

As reported by UNN, 66 people, including 10 children, were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Lviv on September 4. A day of mourning was declared in the city.  

In addition, the enemy recently attacked an educational institution in Poltava, killing at least 55 people and injuring 328.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War

