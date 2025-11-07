Kanye West apologized to Jews for past antisemitic statements - Bild

American rapper Kanye West, known as Ye, has publicly apologized for the first time for his antisemitic statements. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

Details

The singer, who previously published antisemitic statements on social media and spoke in support of Adolf Hitler, met with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto in New York. He explained his past antics as a struggle with bipolar disorder.

West also added that he wants to start a path to correction and "return to peace and love." At the same time, the rabbi stated that "a person is defined not by their mistakes, but by how they correct them."

At the end of the meeting, Pinto hugged West and wished him "only good in the future."

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Kanye West started selling T-shirts with swastikas through the Yeezy brand.

Before that, Kanye West faced criticism for offensive remarks about Jews. In particular, he was criticized by "Friends" actor David Schwimmer, who appealed to Elon Musk to block Kanye's account.