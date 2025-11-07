Kanye West apologized to Jews for past antisemitic statements - Bild

ukenru
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
Trump confirmed that Kazakhstan will join the “Abraham Accords”November 7, 01:37 AM • 13771 views
Orban made a new statement about a possible meeting between Trump and Putin: detailsNovember 7, 03:02 AM • 18372 views
In Britain, archaeologists have unearthed hundreds of ancient structures over 2,000 years old that have no explanationPhotoNovember 7, 03:28 AM • 17707 views
GTA VI release postponed again06:53 AM • 11938 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhoto08:03 AM • 13941 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educatorsNovember 6, 01:00 PM • 38958 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it means11:01 AM • 396 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game09:56 AM • 4102 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhoto08:03 AM • 14083 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a year07:49 AM • 7312 views
GTA VI release postponed again06:53 AM • 12060 views
The Guardian

Kanye West apologized to Jews for past antisemitic statements - Bild

Kyiv • UNN

The American rapper, who previously expressed support for Adolf Hitler, met with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto in New York. He explained his past antics as a struggle with bipolar disorder.

Kanye West apologized to Jews for past antisemitic statements - Bild

American rapper Kanye West, known as Ye, has publicly apologized for the first time for his antisemitic statements. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

Details

The singer, who previously published antisemitic statements on social media and spoke in support of Adolf Hitler, met with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto in New York. He explained his past antics as a struggle with bipolar disorder.

West also added that he wants to start a path to correction and "return to peace and love." At the same time, the rabbi stated that "a person is defined not by their mistakes, but by how they correct them."

At the end of the meeting, Pinto hugged West and wished him "only good in the future."

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Kanye West started selling T-shirts with swastikas through the Yeezy brand.

Before that, Kanye West faced criticism for offensive remarks about Jews. In particular, he was criticized by "Friends" actor David Schwimmer, who appealed to Elon Musk to block Kanye's account.

Yevhen Ustimenko

