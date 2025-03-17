Kallas: new EU aid to Ukraine has broad support, but there are still details, Hungary's position has been taken into account
Kyiv • UNN
The EU's chief diplomat announced the acceleration of work on a new aid package for Ukraine. The proposal takes into account the position of countries that want to cooperate, against the backdrop of Hungary blocking aid.
EU Foreign Minister Kaja Kallas stated that the EU Council is aimed at instructing to speed up work on a new aid package for Ukraine, and the proposal takes into account the position of countries that want to cooperate, against the background of Hungary's opposition, UNN writes.
Details
"There is broad political support for this initiative, which is good, but there are many details that need to be worked out, because there are also defense ministers who have to have their say - and we have a meeting of defense ministers. But it is important that the [European] Council said that we need to move quickly, and that is exactly what we are doing," the EU's chief diplomat said ahead of today's EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on the outlook for a new aid package for Ukraine and whether there could be a compromise.
When asked how Hungary would react to the proposal, Kallas replied: "The proposal already takes into account that we should take those countries that want to work with it".
