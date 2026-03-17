Kallas criticized Belgian PM's proposal to normalize relations with Russia - Reuters

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, on Tuesday criticized Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever's call to normalize relations with Moscow and restore access to cheap Russian energy resources. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

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De Wever's statements, made in an interview with the Belgian newspaper L'Echo, contradict the official EU policy of maintaining a tough line against Moscow due to its invasion of Ukraine and gradually phasing out Russian fossil fuels.

De Wever also noted that European leaders allegedly agree with him behind closed doors, but "no one dares to say it out loud."

However, Kallas, in an interview with Reuters in Brussels, stated that she did not share this impression and warned against attempts to return to normal relations with Moscow.

She emphasized that she was present at closed meetings of leaders and did not see support for such ideas.

Kallas also stressed that before any contact with Russia, it is necessary to clearly define what exactly will be discussed.

According to her, a return to "business as usual" will only lead to new wars, as something similar has happened before. She called for vigilance and not to give Russia what it wants, as its appetites will only grow.

Global oil prices have risen by approximately 40% since the start of the US-Israel war against Iran, reaching their highest level since 2022.

De Wever's statements, published over the weekend, drew criticism within his government coalition. He later tried to soften his stance, saying that he supports normalization of relations only after an agreement is reached to end the war in Ukraine.

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