Just under 100 children remain in dangerous areas of Kherson region

Just under 100 children remain in the dangerous areas of Kherson region. This was reported by the head of the press office of the Kherson regional military administration, Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, during a briefing, according to a UNN correspondent.

Just under a hundred children remain in 24 settlements. When the mandatory evacuation was announced, there were 800 children. More than 700 children and their families have been evacuated from dangerous areas - Tolokonnikov said.

He noted that social services and the police continue to work with families and convince them to leave.

He also said that about 1,500 adults out of the 12,000 who lived in Beryslav before the occupation of Beryslav remain in Beryslav.

The situation there is difficult, there has been no electricity for three months, water has been delivered - Tolokonnikov added.

Recall

In October 2023, due to the deteriorating security situation in the Kherson region, officials decided to mandatorily evacuate people from 34 settlements.

Compulsory evacuation of two communities in Donetsk region: 72 children are to be evacuated