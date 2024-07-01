July can bring Ukraine even more strength in protecting the sky - Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
July can bring Ukraine even more strength in protecting its skies and bring real security to the country, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes.
July can bring Ukraine even more strength, in particular in protecting the sky and in bringing real security to our country. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening address, UNN reports.
"Today, I held several meetings with internationals: the Office's team and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We went over all the plans for July in detail. And this month can bring Ukraine even more strength, in particular in protecting the sky and bringing real security to our country. We clearly see what we have to implement in negotiations with our partners, especially the United States," Zelenskyy said.
Add
The president also noted that today he met with a congressional delegation - a bipartisan delegation from the House of Representatives.
"I thanked America, all American friends of Ukraine and the rules-based international order. The unwavering belief that life must defeat the Russian war and all of Putin's hostile ambitions is very important. It is absolutely possible. But it is only possible if we maintain not only our courage, but also the courage of our partners. Long-range weapons, fighters of sufficient quality and quantity for Ukraine, more air defense systems - this is what affects the entire course of this war and should be in our interests - in the common interests of all nations that value life and want a peaceful world. And it will. And this requires American leadership," Zelenskyy said.
Ukraine is preparing steps to force Russia to lose more logistics and equipment in the war - Zelenskyy01.07.24, 19:55 • 32080 views
In addition, the Head of State announced the preparation of further joint steps with partners in Europe, and the coming months should show progress in Ukraine's approximation to the European Union.
"This includes the screening procedure and the preparation of the terms of the future agreement on Ukraine's accession to the EU. There will also be new bilateral security agreements with our partners," he summarized.