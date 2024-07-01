Ukraine is preparing steps to force Russia to lose more logistics and equipment in the war - Zelenskyy

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

Ukraine is preparing steps to force Russia to lose more logistics and equipment in the war - Zelenskyy

Kyiv

Zelenskyy announced steps to make the Russian occupier lose more logistics, equipment, and hope for expanding the war, seeking to defeat Russia and end the war against Ukraine.

Ukraine is preparing steps to force Russia to lose more logistics and equipment in the war - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi heard reports from Chief of the Army Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Anatoliy Bargylevych, and announced steps to make the occupier lose more of its logistics and equipment, UNN reports.

"Military report in the morning. Commander-in-Chief Syrsky, Chief of the General Staff Bargylevych. We talked about the key frontline areas, including Pokrovske and others in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. We also discussed some of our fundamental decisions - the steps we are preparing to make the occupier lose more of its logistics, more equipment, more of its hopes to expand the war," Zelensky said.

The President noted that all of this must end in a loss for Russia, and only in this way will the very idea of war against Ukraine lose.

Zelensky: It is very important for us to show a plan to end the war that will be supported by the majority of the world
28.06.24, 16:02

"We are doing everything for this with weapons and diplomacy. The relevant processes go hand in hand," the Head of State emphasized.

The President also thanked all those who show sufficient resilience, sufficient determination, sufficient activity of their own, including by maintaining the mobilization of the world in our support.

"Despite everything. Despite any political waves and changes in mood. We unite everyone in the world by the fact that we seek justice - and only justice - for ourselves, and therefore for any nation that may also suffer from external aggression," Zelenskyy summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Donetsk
Kharkiv
