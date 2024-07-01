Ukraine is preparing steps to force Russia to lose more logistics and equipment in the war - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi heard reports from Chief of the Army Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Anatoliy Bargylevych, and announced steps to make the occupier lose more of its logistics and equipment, UNN reports.

"Military report in the morning. Commander-in-Chief Syrsky, Chief of the General Staff Bargylevych. We talked about the key frontline areas, including Pokrovske and others in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. We also discussed some of our fundamental decisions - the steps we are preparing to make the occupier lose more of its logistics, more equipment, more of its hopes to expand the war," Zelensky said.

The President noted that all of this must end in a loss for Russia, and only in this way will the very idea of war against Ukraine lose.

"We are doing everything for this with weapons and diplomacy. The relevant processes go hand in hand," the Head of State emphasized.

The President also thanked all those who show sufficient resilience, sufficient determination, sufficient activity of their own, including by maintaining the mobilization of the world in our support.

"Despite everything. Despite any political waves and changes in mood. We unite everyone in the world by the fact that we seek justice - and only justice - for ourselves, and therefore for any nation that may also suffer from external aggression," Zelenskyy summarized.