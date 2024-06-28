$41.340.03
Zelensky: It is very important for us to show a plan to end the war that will be supported by the majority of the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26866 views

Zelenskyy aims to present a plan to end the war that will be supported by most countries.

Zelensky: It is very important for us to show a plan to end the war that will be supported by the majority of the world

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it is important for Ukraine to present a plan to end the war this year that will be supported by the majority of the world. Zelensky said this during a press conference with Slovenian President Natasha Pirc Musar, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"Of course, Ukraine will decide, but if everything depended only on Ukraine, there would be no war. Unfortunately, Russia is the occupier, Putin wanted the war, and so far he does not want to end it. The diplomatic path chosen by Ukraine is our initiative, because we are a victim in this war. The peace summit has been held, and now we are working in detail on three plans: energy, food security and exchanges. I am sure we will solve these issues. At least, we will prepare a detailed plan. This will happen in the near future. We will also develop all the other points of the Peace Formula and prepare a comprehensive plan that will be on the table for all our partners. It is very important for us to show a plan to end the war that will be supported by the majority of the world. This is a diplomatic way that we are working on," Zelenskyy said.

Zelensky wants to submit to the second Peace Summit a detailed plan of steps for each of the crises brought by the war27.06.24, 16:30 • 21869 views

He added that Ukraine continues to develop its own production of military goods in order to be strong, because Russia understands nothing but strength.

"Not everything depends on us. Our production of technologies, drones, electronic warfare devices, artillery is really increasing, because we need to be strong on the battlefield. It's not because anyone wants to fight, we didn't want to fight from the very beginning, and no one wants to fight now, we want peace, but we have to be strong and that's why we are developing our production to be strong. Because Russia does not understand anything except force, and it does not respect anyone except force. So these are two parallel things: to be strong on the battlefield and to develop a plan - clear, detailed - and it will be ready this year," Zelensky added.

Recall

During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy , Slovenian President Natasha Pirc Musar saidthat it is up to Ukraine to decide when and under what conditions to negotiate with Russia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Slovenia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
