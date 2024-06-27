Zelensky wants to submit to the second Peace Summit a detailed plan of steps for each of the crises brought by the war

The next steps after the first Peace Summit are to prepare a detailed plan of detailed steps for each crisis that Putin's war has brought to Ukraine, and this is planned to be done "within months" to bring it to the second Peace Summit. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to journalists upon arrival at a meeting of the European Council in Brussels, UNN reports.

Details

"We have a very clear way of doing this, and we invited all the leaders to come to the first summit. It was very difficult to have so many countries from different continents. Now we need the next steps. The next steps are to plan and have a detailed plan of detailed steps for each crisis that this Putin's war has brought to our land. And we have to find and prepare this plan and put this plan on the table within months," Zelensky said when asked what his requirements for peace talks were.

The President emphasized that "we do not have too much time, because we have many wounded and dead people on the battlefield and among civilians." "That is why we do not want this war to last for years," Zelensky said.

"That is why we want to prepare this joint plan and submit it to the second summit, the second Peace Summit," the President said.

Asked whether "there is any request, negotiations with Russia after the summit," Zelenskyy replied: "I do not have any dialog with them.

Zelenskyy wants to discuss with EU leaders next steps towards membership, points to urgency of promised military aid