Journalist who asked Zelenskyy about his suit in February apologizes

$41.340.11
48.310.13
ukenru
05:41 PM • 2446 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
02:38 PM • 16192 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 45169 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
01:21 PM • 35679 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
01:19 PM • 49781 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 38199 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 113532 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
August 18, 08:23 AM • 105731 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
August 18, 03:44 AM • 59403 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants toPhoto
August 17, 06:51 PM • 75651 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1.6m/s
59%
750mm
Popular news
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidaysAugust 18, 09:00 AM • 109554 views
Budapest accuses Ukraine of pipeline attack, Kyiv respondsVideoAugust 18, 10:02 AM • 92773 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 88461 views
Ukraine at the finish line: when can negotiation clusters with the EU open?August 18, 11:22 AM • 33878 views
Media learned the composition of participants in the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump04:07 PM • 25989 views
Publications
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 45172 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
01:19 PM • 49784 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 88499 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidaysAugust 18, 09:00 AM • 109592 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 113533 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Andriy Sybiha
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideo05:45 PM • 1054 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 68338 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 60683 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 93888 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 80073 views
Actual
The Guardian
Hryvnia
Truth Social
Readiness 2030
ReArm Europe

Journalist who asked Zelenskyy about his suit in February apologizes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 526 views

Journalist Brian Glenn apologized to Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his February question about the absence of a suit. Zelenskyy joked that the journalist hadn't changed since their last meeting.

Journalist who asked Zelenskyy about his suit in February apologizes

Journalist Brian Glenn, who in February asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy why he was not wearing a suit during a meeting with US President Donald Trump, has apologized, UNN reports.

Details

Brian Glenn told Zelenskyy that he "looks great in that suit," to which Trump replied, "I said the same thing."

Zelenskyy replied, "I remember," to which Glenn responded, "I apologize."

The President of Ukraine jokingly replied that the journalist "hadn't changed his clothes since the last meeting. I changed, but you didn't."

Recall

American reporter Brian Glenn received a bottle of vodka from a Russian journalist to whom he returned a lost camera. This Russian journalist had previously questioned Volodymyr Zelenskyy about his attire in the Oval Office.

Donald Trump was displeased that Zelenskyy arrived at the White House in military attire instead of a suit. After a tense argument in the Oval Office, Zelenskyy left the meeting early.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine