Journalist who asked Zelenskyy about his suit in February apologizes

Journalist Brian Glenn, who in February asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy why he was not wearing a suit during a meeting with US President Donald Trump, has apologized, UNN reports.

Details

Brian Glenn told Zelenskyy that he "looks great in that suit," to which Trump replied, "I said the same thing."

Zelenskyy replied, "I remember," to which Glenn responded, "I apologize."

The President of Ukraine jokingly replied that the journalist "hadn't changed his clothes since the last meeting. I changed, but you didn't."

Recall

American reporter Brian Glenn received a bottle of vodka from a Russian journalist to whom he returned a lost camera. This Russian journalist had previously questioned Volodymyr Zelenskyy about his attire in the Oval Office.

Donald Trump was displeased that Zelenskyy arrived at the White House in military attire instead of a suit. After a tense argument in the Oval Office, Zelenskyy left the meeting early.