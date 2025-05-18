Joe Biden diagnosed with aggressive form of prostate cancer – New York Times

The 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden, has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. This was reported by The New York Times, citing Biden's spokesperson, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the diagnosis was made after doctors discovered a "small nodule" on Biden's prostate, which required "further examination."

Despite the aggressiveness of the disease, the cancer is sensitive to hormone therapy, which allows for effective treatment - the publication quotes Biden's spokesperson.

He also added that the former head of the White House and his family, together with doctors, are "considering treatment options."

Recall

In July 2024, then-U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for coronavirus. In connection with this, he temporarily suspended his participation in public events.

Later, it became known that Biden had refused to participate in the presidential race in favor of Kamala Harris. This allegedly happened due to growing concerns about his age and health.

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States