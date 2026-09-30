JLR has unveiled the Range Rover Sport Electric with a range of 602 km

JLR has unveiled the fully electric Range Rover Sport, which features two electric motors with a combined output of 550 hp and a 118.5 kWh battery. The SUV can accelerate to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds, while its WLTP range is up to 602 km. WIRED reports this, writes UNN.

Details

According to JLR, this sports SUV has the stiffest body of any Range Rover Sport model and the lowest center of gravity. In addition, its torque response is faster than that of the Range Rover Electric—as the manufacturer claims, by 50%.

The Sport received the same powertrain as the Range Rover, but at a lower price and with different tuning. Like its larger sibling, the vehicle is equipped with two 260 kW electric motors that together produce up to 550 horsepower (PS) and 850 Nm of torque—more than any other Range Rover Sport to date. In Dynamic Launch Mode, the EV can accelerate from a standstill to 60 mph (approximately 97 km/h) in 4.3 seconds.

As for range, Range Rover says that the Sport, with its 118.5 kWh battery, will be able to travel up to 374 miles (602 km) according to the WLTP standard. This should correspond to approximately 320 miles (515 km) under the stricter EPA testing method. The split-charging technology and 800-volt architecture can add up to 136 miles (219 km) of range in just 10 minutes under ideal charging conditions, while charging the battery from 10% to 80% takes 22 minutes.

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For dynamic driving as well as off-road use, the Sport is equipped with rear-wheel steering and an electronic active roll-control system. The latter, according to the manufacturer, can generate up to 1,400 Nm of force on each axle, providing "maximum stability." The vehicle also features an adaptive dynamics system that monitors 100 parameters 500 times per second to better control body roll and pitch when negotiating corners or braking.

The vehicle can also wade through water obstacles up to 900 mm deep and climb inclines with angles of up to 45 degrees.

"Aerodynamically optimized" grilles and alloy wheels, which are claimed to provide up to 10 additional miles (16 km) of range when driving on the highway.

JLR will produce the Sport with plug-in hybrid (PHEV), gasoline, and diesel powertrains, but the electric version will compete with models such as the Porsche Cayenne Electric, BMW iX xDrive60, and Lotus Eletre 600. At the same time, the Porsche starts £20,000 cheaper than the Sport.

Another competitor to the Sport Electric is the Polestar 3 Dual Motor, though not in the United States. Earlier this year, Polestar was banned from selling its vehicles in the U.S. market because the brand is predominantly owned by Chinese owners. This decision made Polestar the first major victim of U.S. rules banning the use of Chinese software in new internet-connected vehicles.

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