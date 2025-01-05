Jimmy Carter's six-day farewell ceremony has begun: mourning events will take place until January 9

A six-day funeral has begun in the U.S. state of Georgia in honor of the recently deceased former President Jimmy Carter.

Transmits to UNN with reference to La Republica.

The ceremonies began in Georgia, where a state funeral chapel was opened, kicking off a 48-hour state funeral.

The funeral procession traveled through Plains, making a brief stop at his childhood home. Then it headed to the Georgia State Capitol

Citizens gathered on the side of the road during the funeral procession praised the former president's modesty.

He was a person who did not show off, he was a very ordinary person - said 71-year-old William Brown in an interview with the AFP news agency.

The coffin with Carter's body will lie in the capital of Georgia, Atlanta, until Tuesday.

The celebrations will conclude on January 9 with a state funeral in Washington and a private burial in Carter's hometown of Plains. The eulogy will be delivered by outgoing President Joe Biden. All four current US presidents are expected to attend: Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden, like Carter, a Democrat, has ordered 30 days of mourning, which also means that flags will be at half-staff on the day his Donald Trump is sworn in.

Recall

The 39th President of the United States Jimmy Carter died at the age of 100 after refusing further treatment. The Nobel laureate fought melanoma and spent his last days under hospice care at home.

The current US President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump honored the memory of Jimmy Carter. Biden declared a day of mourning, while Trump noted the deceased's contribution to the country's development.

Zelenskyy expresses condolences on the death of former US President Jimmy Carter