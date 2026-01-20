Jimmy Butler ends season early due to knee tear. What happened to the NBA superstar?

Star basketball player Jimmy Butler is out of the NBA for the rest of the season due to a serious injury. In a regular season game against the Miami Heat, the player suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, ESPN reports, according to UNN.

The incident occurred in the 7th minute of the third quarter when Butler, jumping for a pass, landed awkwardly after contact with an opponent. He had to leave the court with the help of teammates, as he was unable to stand on his leg.

According to American media, Butler's current season is over prematurely. During the current season, he showed consistent statistics: about 20 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. The final recovery period for Jimmy has not yet been announced. The loss of such a leader casts doubt on the Golden State Warriors' playoff plans.

It is worth noting that Butler is known for his endurance and leadership qualities, so his return next season is highly anticipated by fans.

