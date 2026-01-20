Jimmy Butler ends season early due to knee tear. What happened to the NBA superstar?

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 3698 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
01:28 PM • 11926 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
11:08 AM • 11674 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM • 19773 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
09:39 AM • 20583 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 21504 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
January 20, 08:19 AM • 20569 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
January 20, 07:41 AM • 17380 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 36806 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 68111 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Rubrics
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 74534 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhoto02:39 PM • 984 views
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEO02:32 PM • 966 views
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 33513 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 49195 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 41691 views
The Diplomat

Jimmy Butler ends season early due to knee tear. What happened to the NBA superstar?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. This casts doubt on the Golden State Warriors' playoff plans.

Jimmy Butler ends season early due to knee tear. What happened to the NBA superstar?

Star basketball player Jimmy Butler is out of the NBA for the rest of the season due to a serious injury. In a regular season game against the Miami Heat, the player suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, ESPN reports, according to UNN.

Details

The incident occurred in the 7th minute of the third quarter when Butler, jumping for a pass, landed awkwardly after contact with an opponent. He had to leave the court with the help of teammates, as he was unable to stand on his leg.

According to American media, Butler's current season is over prematurely. During the current season, he showed consistent statistics: about 20 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. The final recovery period for Jimmy has not yet been announced. The loss of such a leader casts doubt on the Golden State Warriors' playoff plans.

It is worth noting that Butler is known for his endurance and leadership qualities, so his return next season is highly anticipated by fans.

NBA and FIBA prepare for a "golden era" of basketball in Europe: what the new league could be like16.01.26, 01:51 • 2870 views

Stanislav Karmazin

Sports