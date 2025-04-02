Jean-Claude Van Damme is involved in a human trafficking investigation, some of whom are minors: details of the scandal
Jean-Claude Van Damme is under investigation for allegations of human trafficking, including minors. The actor is suspected of using the sexual services of Romanian women in France.
Jean-Claude Van Damme has found himself at the center of a major scandal after a criminal complaint was filed against him with the DIICOT Iasi as part of an investigation into a possible human trafficking and child trafficking network.
Details
The Romanian Directorate for Combating Terrorism and Organized Crime (Diicot) is investigating a human trafficking network, including minors. The case was opened in Diicot after a woman, who is now 26 years old, claimed to be a minor victim of this network and made relevant accusations.
Jean-Claude Van Damme, a Belgian actor who became widely known for his roles in the films "Bloody Sport", "Kickboxer" and "Double Impact", is involved in this case.
The actor is accused of using the sexual services of Romanian women who were presented to him as photo models.
According to the testimony of the woman who filed the complaint, the events would have taken place in Cannes, France. She claims that "the girls were given to the actor" and that those present know that young people are in an operating situation.
The facts that are being talked about were more than ten years ago, and the accusation against Van Damme aims to resort to the services of a person who is known to have been used
In the formed criminal complaint, the actor is assigned the following offenses:
- the use of the services of an exploited person (Article 216 of the Criminal Code, confirmed by Article 182 Letter A, B, C of the Criminal Code);
- creation of an organized criminal group (Article 367 of the Criminal Code);
- human trafficking (Article 210 of the Criminal Code).
Comment
Adrian Cuculis, lawyer of one of the victims:
At the moment, a complaint has been filed by one of the victims. .. In the context in which the facts happened in Cannes, that is, outside the electoral district or the territorial jurisdiction of the criminal investigation bodies, based on the principle of the reality of the criminal, the Prosecutor General may initiate a criminal case. This means that it is quite possible that in the next period we will see Jean-Claude Van Damme in the Prosecutor General's Office..
Let us remind
In July 2024, it was recorded that 119 citizens of Ukraine received the status of victims of human trafficking. Among them are 44 women, 65 men and 10 children affected by various forms of exploitation.