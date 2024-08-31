Japan's SLIM lunar mission completes after a record-breaking period of operation

The SLIM lunar mission of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has completed its work after a year in space and eight months after a successful landing on the moon, Universe Space Tech reports, UNN reports.

Details

This is the longest period of work among similar missions.

Communication problems and mission completion

Japan ended the SLIM mission due to loss of communication with the spacecraft. JAXA has been trying to re-establish communication with SLIM since April, hoping to re-launch it, but the attempts have been unsuccessful. The last message from SLIM was received on April 28, after which the connection was finally lost. On August 23, JAXA officially announced the end of operations with SLIM.

Unexpected endurance of the device

Designed to operate for one lunar day, SLIM showed impressive endurance, surviving three cold lunar nights. The 200 kg device was working and transmitting data until April, but from May to July, the connection could not be restored. Despite the limitations associated with the tilted landing, the mission lasted much longer than expected.

Historical achievements and records of the mission

SLIM approached the moon on January 20, 2024, making Japan the fifth country to successfully make a soft landing on the moon. The landing took place with an error of about 10 meters from the target point, which set a new world record. The lunar lander also conducted spectral surveys using a multi-band camera and managed to survive several lunar nights.

Technologies for future missions

After the loss of communication, NASA tested a laser retroreflector to locate SLIM, which will be useful for future missions. JAXA expressed gratitude to everyone involved in the project, noting that the mission exceeded all original expectations despite technical difficulties.

The first private spacewalk: SpaceX postpones Polaris Dawn launch due to helium leak