The first private spacewalk: SpaceX postpones Polaris Dawn launch due to helium leak

SpaceX planned to launch its Dragon capsule with the crew on Tuesday, but for safety reasons this will not happen. Writes UNN with reference to Spiegel.

The aerospace company SpaceX had to postpone the launch of the Polaris Dawn mission, which was supposed to be the first private spacewalk to date. The launch was stopped because a malfunction was detected that could have caused a dangerous situation. There was a helium leak, which is being investigated.

During the five-day Polaris Dawn mission, the astronauts in the capsule are expected to travel up to 1,400 kilometers from Earth. This is the largest distance any astronaut has traveled since the Apollo missions to the Moon. Among the astronauts is American billionaire Jared Isaacson, who is also the mission leader. He will be joined by pilot Scott Poteet and SpaceX engineers Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon.

